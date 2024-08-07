Worked for DMH in downtown Wakefield

WAKEFIELD — Patricia J. Comerford, age 93, of Wakefield, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Windsor Place in Wilmington.

Born in Medford on September 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary A. (Cotter) Walsh.

Pat was raised in Medford and went to school at the Immaculate Conception, Girls Catholic and Medford High School. She had an early career in banking, then dedicated her life to raising her five children.

Later in life, Pat enjoyed commuting with her husband to her part-time job at the Department of Mental Health in downtown Wakefield, while Paul worked next door at Hart’s Hardware, where they worked for many years.

She loved to bake, especially with her grandchildren. Pat also loved spending time with her family, which included yearly trips to Cape Cod. She enjoyed visits from family, especially her grandchildren, where she loved hearing their stories and offering sage advice.

For 59 years, Pat was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Comerford. She was the loving mother of Paul J. Comerford, Jr. and his wife Alice of Stoughton, Barbara A. Henry and her husband Mark of Wakefield, Joseph F. Comerford and his wife Maryellen of Sturbridge, Mary J. O’Connell and her husband Michael of Wakefield and the late Richard J. Comerford. Sister of Joanne Visconti of Stoneham, Marilyn DelCheccolo of Andover and Miriam Murray of Reading, she was predeceased by her sisters, Marie MacDonald, Marjorie Harrington, Bobby (Sr. Mary Orontia, SSND), and Betty (Sr. Miriam Joseph, SSND) and her brother Joseph. She was the adoring grandmother of Shelia and husband Channing, Beth, Alix, Kati and husband Andres, Connor, AJ and wife Samantha, Sean and wife Leah, Austin, Kevin, Timothy and Kelly, and the cherished great grandmother of Corey, Blake, Jackson, Parker, Lincoln, Michael, Madison, Samuel, Jude and Eli. She was looking forward to welcoming her 11th great grandchild in September.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 8 from 4-7pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, formerly St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave. in Wakefield and interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comfort Cuddles, Inc. a non-profit organization making handmade blankets for children and adults with chronic and terminal illnesses. To donate please visit http://comfortcuddlesbyerin.weebly.com Venmo: comfortcuddlesbyerin, PayPal: comfortcuddlesbyerin@gmail.com or mail: 15 Charlemont Road, Medford, MA 02155.