Loved to travel and trips overseas

WAKEFIELD — Patricia H. (Lucey) Foley was born at home in Malden on March 21, 1933, to the late John T. and Grace (McDermod) Lucey. Her family moved to the Greenwood section of Wakefield, where she resided for 30 years and met the love of her life, Al, at their First Communion. Pat graduated from Cheverus High School in Malden. She married Al and they moved to Melrose after having their 6th child. Besides raising her six kids, she volunteered and worked in Human Resources at First Mutual Bank of Boston and Whidden Hospital.

Pat loved her kids, loved to travel and took many trips overseas with her husband, Al and the MAE. Pat was active in many ministries. She loved being a Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield for several years. Previously, she was active in Fr. John Bettridge Adult Education ministries.

Patricia was the loving wife of the late Alfred J. Foley. Patricia was the loving sister of Sister Marie Dennis, SP of Washington, DC; the late John Lucey, Jr. and his late wife Anna; the late Francis Lucey and his late wives Marion and Margaret; the late Grace Jones and her late husband Edward; the late Dorothea Dillon and her late husband Herbert; the late Bernadette Williams and her late husband John; and the late Margaret Lucey.

Patricia was the loving mother of Patricia Ray and her husband Bob of Westminster; Michele Desmond of Stoneham; the late (John) Foley and his wife Carol of Medford; Maureen Bhatti and her husband Altaf of Wilmington; Kathleen Samayoa of Peabody; and Coleen Foley of North Andover. Loving grandmother of Joshua Ray; Rachael Ray; David Desmond Jr. and his wife Alyssa; Jennifer Desmond; Steven Desmond; John Foley, Jr.; Kevin Foley; Yusef Bhatti; Jamil Bhatti; Saira Bhatti; Corrina Samayoa; Brianna Samayoa; granddoggy Toby; Michaela Auterio; Joey Auterio and his wife Leticia; granddoggy Raphael and great-grandmother to Owaen Desmond and Liam Desmond. The loving aunt to many nephews and nieces.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. followed by a Christian burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Stoneham.

To honor Pat, consider doing a random act of kindness or make a donation to Saint Joseph Parish in Wakefield. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.