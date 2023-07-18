Big Red Sox fan who enjoyed golf and trips to Lake Winnipesaukee

WAKEFIELD — Arthur J. McKean, a long time resident of Melrose and Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 14. He was 61.

Born in Melrose on September 29, 1961, Arthur was the oldest of four children of Joseph P. McKean and the late Patricia J. (Sanborn) McKean. He grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1979. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey in his youth.

Arthur attended Merrimack College and Boston State College. He went on to work at Horizon Beverage Company, retiring after thirty plus years as a Sales Merchandiser. He enjoyed his work and made numerous lifelong friends.

Family was the most important piece of Arthur’s life. He was deeply devoted to his children and was exceptionally active in their lives. He coached them throughout their time in sports while in school, made all their events and functions and enjoyed family vacations. He also looked forward to spending time with his dad, siblings and other family members.

Outside of family, Arthur was a big fan of the Boston sports teams, with the Red Sox being his favorite. He also enjoyed watching and playing golf and trips to Lake Winnipesaukee. Arthur’s generosity, big heart and great sense of humor will be missed by all blessed to know and love him.

Arthur was the beloved son of Joseph P. McKean and the late Patricia J. (Sanborn) McKean of Melrose. Devoted father of Michael J., Amanda P., and Matthew A. McKean all of Wakefield. Loving brother of Susan McKean-Brennan and her husband Richard of Melrose; Bruce S. McKean and his wife Maureen of N. Andover; and the late Ronald P. McKean. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his former wife Doreen (Hallissy) McKean.

Relatives and friends will gather to honor Arthur’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.