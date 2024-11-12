By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – “Good morning, Wakefield Warriors!” was how U.S. Navy Commander and Wakefield native Shelby Nikitin opened her remarks as keynote speaker at yesterday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Galvin Middle School.

Nitikin graduated from Wakefield Memorial High school, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Student Council and captain of the girls’ soccer and track teams. After graduating from WMHS in 2000, she went on to complete the Navy ROTC program at Holy Cross.

Nikitin talked about growing up in Wakefield, which she called “a very patriotic town I am most proud of.”

She recently completed her tour of duty as Commander of the USS Thomas Hudner. Under her command, the ship deployed to the Red Sea to protect maritime shipping from Houthi attacks launched from Yemen. For her leadership and bravery, she was awarded the Bronze Star.

She recalled that when her ship’s mission in the Middle East was extended beyond its scheduled return home in the fall of 2023, her crew did not complain.

“They were focused, resilient and extremely self-sufficient,” she recalled. “I realized that much like the town I grew up in, I was surrounded by warriors.”

Nikitin acknowledged the many veterans in attendance at yesterday morning’s ceremonies.

“It is so touching to be part of the community,” Nikitin said, “one where we recognize and celebrate the importance of our veterans and their service.”

Nikitin was introduced by Thomas J. Hudner III, son of Thomas J. Hudner Jr., for whom the Navy guided missile destroyer that Nikitin commanded was named. Thomas Hudner Jr. was a naval aviator during the Korean War who received the Medal of Honor after he deliberately crashed his fighter plane into the mountains of North Korea in an effort to rescue his wingman, Ensign Jesse Brown, the first black naval aviator.

“Shelby and my father are representative of the millions of American men and women who have served and are serving,” Hudner said. “Civilians like me are the fortunate beneficiaries of your service and sacrifice, and we are grateful.”

Veterans Advisory Board chairman Paul Cancelliere served as master of ceremonies for yesterday’s program and introduced Town Council chairman Michael McLane for some opening remarks.

“This is a day when we honor all veterans because all served,” McLane said. “I would like to thank all veterans in whatever capacity you served.”

Yesterday’s program included a number of awards. The Congressional Certificate of Appreciation was presented to World War II veteran Charles Deniso of Woodbury Road.

The Medal of Fidelity was presented to Barbara A. Schiavoni on behalf of her late husband, Sgt. Lawrence Shiavoni Jr., who served as a U.S. Air Force weapons mechanic in the Vietnam War.

Maria Staples also accepted the Medal of Fidelity on behalf of her late husband, E-1 Seaman John Staples for his service during the Vietnam era.

During yesterday’s ceremony, Wakefield Girl Scout Morgan McRobbie read Gov. Maura Healey’s Veterans Day Proclamation.

The National Anthem was sung by the Treble Choir and the Chamber Singers from Wakefield Memorial High School under the direction of Ana Morel.

The WMHS Wind Ensemble under the direction of Thomas Bankert and Phil Cataldo played “The Armed Forces – The Pride of America,” a medley of anthems from each military branch. As each anthem was played, veterans from that branch of the military stood to the applause of all in attendance.

The colors were posted by Wakefield Boy Scouts from Troop 701. The Veterans Day Wreath was placed at the front of the auditorium by Wakefield Girl Scouts.

Father Michael Rora, pastor of Most Blessed Sacrament Church offered the Invocation at yesterday’s observance. Rev. Brendan Jorgenson, pastor of First Parish Congregational Church provided the benediction.

“Taps” was performed by WMHS senior Owen Kelley and junior Kathryn Sliski.

Following yesterday’s ceremony, attendees were invited to a collation in the Galvin Middle School Cafeteria.

—