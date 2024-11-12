DEVENS — The Wakefield High School boys’ cross country team delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 MIAA Division 2B State Championship, finishing in second place out of 25 teams with 112 points—just 17 points behind state champion Longmeadow.

The race, held at Devens on Saturday, saw Wakefield battle through a competitive field including Amherst-Pelham, Wayland and Melrose, securing the runner-up trophy and setting the stage for their next challenge at the MIAA Division 2 All-State Final next week.

Leading the way for Wakefield once again was senior Brandon Nett, who finished 12th overall with a time of 16:43. Andrew Nett followed closely in 13th place with a time of 16:48, joining his brother on the podium.

Junior Devin DeBeradinis also made a strong impact, finishing 22nd in 17:09, while senior George Palmer contributed with a 31st-place finish in 17:26. Junior Max Viselli rounded out the team’s scoring five, crossing the line in 34th place with a time of 17:34.

Seniors Ethan Mezikofsky (17:53) and Jacob Ciriello (17:56) added depth to the squad with finishes of 49th and 51st, respectively.

While Longmeadow captured the state title with 95 points, Wakefield’s 112-point total was a strong showing, showcasing the depth and teamwork that have defined their season.

With their runner-up finish, the Warriors will now set their sights on the MIAA Division 2 All-State Final, where they will face some of the top cross-country teams in the state.

After a solid performance at the state championship, Wakefield has built momentum heading into the final race of the season. The team is determined to bring the same intensity and focus to the All-State meet, with hopes of improving upon their strong showing and continuing their successful season.

All-States will takes place back at Fort Devens this Saturday. The boys’ Div. 2 race is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.