WAKEFIELD — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our mother Pauline DeGusto who left us on December 28 after a beautifully lived life.

She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most offering support, wisdom, love and abundance. She was a treasured member of the Wakefield community, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength.

Pauline was born on June 30, 1924 in New London, NH to the late Ruth Huntoon and Clifton Colby. She was the sister of the late Noreen Woodard. Pauline attended school in a two room schoolhouse in East Andover, NH. She was a graduate of Andover High School, NH, where she was a member of the basketball team at the height of only 5’6”, the tallest on her team!

She attended nurses training at Mass General Hospital in Boston, becoming a registered nurse. Pauline volunteered for the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp and was stationed at Fort Devens. She met her soon-to-be husband John where he was hospitalized after coming home from the war. She tended to his care there and the future of the registered nurse came to a quick halt as she fell in love and married the soldier of her dreams.

The children came quickly, the first four while they lived in Southie in Boston and the second half when they moved to Wakefield. For those who may not know, there was a big DeGusto crew: Aleta (rest in peace dear sister), Paula, Joan, Allen, Pauline (who returned to God shortly after her birth), Paul, Janine and Christine.

Pauline was a very busy stay-at-home Mom with seven children around, yet she found time for so much more. Over her years in Wakefield, she became very active at Most Blessed Sacrament, participating in many roles. She taught catechism, was a eucharistic minister and held every possible duty in the Women’s Guild. Pauline visited nursing homes (Bathol St. was a constant for her) praying the rosary and distributing communion.

Pauline was one of the founding members of the original Wakefield Recycling Committee many years ago. And for those who never heard of her, Pauline was very involved in Wakefield Girl Scouting. This was a passion of hers with over 50 years in Girl Scouting. Her daughters never had the chance to escape becoming a Girl Scout. She brought an expansive education of nature, birds, flowers, astronomy as well as camping skills to hundreds of Wakefield Girl Scouts.

Pauline celebrated her 100th birthday this past June with an overflow of cards, flowers, gifts and a motorcycle-led parade with a huge input from the MBS Women’s Guild and the Wakefield Community.

Pauline was the devoted wife of the late John DeGusto and beloved mother of the late Aleta DeGusto; Paula Belyea, wife of the late Paul Joe Belyea; Joan DeGusto-Burnham, wife of the late Vance Burnham; Allen DeGusto; Paul DeGusto; Janine DeGusto and husband Kevin Dougherty; and Christine Corbett and husband Mark. She was the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, Ashley John and husband Nick; Kelsey Corbett; Christopher DeGusto; Nicholas DeGusto; Katherine DeGusto; and great grandmother to Connor and Cameron John. She will be missed.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Saturday, January 4 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, January 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.