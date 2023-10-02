Loved cars, boats, carpentry and nature

IPSWICH — Peter Symes Davidson died of natural causes on Friday, September 22.

Peter was born on July 27, 1945. He was raised with his sister, Liz in Saugus. After graduating Saugus High School and prep school in Washington, D.C., he continued his education at Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he obtained a degree in Engineering.

Peter started his career at United Shoe in Beverly, but the indoor life was not for him. After returning to the construction job he held in school, his boss, recognizing his drive and work ethic, sold him the business in 1967. He owned and operated Davidson Form Construction of Wakefield and Rowley specializing in concrete construction all over New England. He then added a subsidiary business, Arrow Concrete Pumping. As can happen, life circumstances intervened and the companies closed in 1993. Not easily knocked down, Peter went back into concrete construction. By 1995 he started a new company, Davidson Concrete Construction, with his wife Amy. Together, they established the business in Ipswich where they resided. The business was sold in 2020 upon retirement.

Peter took great pride in his work. He always delivered an excellent product and became the go-to guy in the industry. He loved the work, especially the most challenging builds. He particularly enjoyed the people he worked with: the crews, customers, vendors and owners.

Peter was a mentor to many. He saw the potential in people and he strongly encouraged them to push forward and become successful. He helped his family, friends and neighbors innumerable times. If you mentioned something was broken, he would have it fixed before you thought of it again. Peter was always on the move. He loved cars, boats, carpentry and nature. He was happiest at home with his family in Ipswich, surrounded by wildlife and water. He had a great sense of humor and was always quick to tease. He will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Amy McLarney and their daughter Emily Davidson, both of Ipswich. He is also survived by daughter Bridgette (Davidson) Tuerler and her husband Bernard (Bernie) of Battleground, WA; daughter Crickette Davidson of Ipswich; son Bradford Davidson and his wife, Margaret (Peggy) of Lynnfield and their children: Brandon, Chase and Maggie Davidson; along with his former wife, Bonnie (Sproul) Davidson. In addition, he leaves his sister Elizabeth (Liz) Ellis and her husband Ronald (Ron) Ellis of Wakefield. He was adored by his in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Evelyn Davidson of Saugus and his infant son Bronson Davidson.

A Celebration of Life will be held between 3 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10 at The Willowdale Estate, Bradley Palmer State Park, 24 Asbury St., Topsfield, MA 01983. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be made to The Trustees of Reservations at www.trustees.org/support under memorial gifts. Assisting the Davidson family is the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich. To send a letter of condolence to Peter’s family, please visit MorrisFH.com.