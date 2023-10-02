Loved the color blue, flowers and singing in church

WAKEFIELD — Patricia Ann (O’Brien) Weisenbach died on September 24 after a severe hemorrhage. She had fought a heroic battle with cancer since being diagnosed in February 2016.

Pat was born on March 24, 1941, the oldest of eight children born to Edward and Gertrude née Spaulding O’Brien of Southampton, PA. She graduated from William Tennent High School class of 1958. She went to Philadelphia College of the Bible graduating in 1961. From there she studied to be a nurse at Germantown Dispensary and Hospital in PA. She married Richard Weisenbach on August 8, 1964 and honeymooned at Moosehead Lake, ME; a special place they would visit on most wedding anniversaries, next August would be sixty.

They moved to Wenham, MA where Pat worked at Beverly Hospital in order to put her husband through Gordon Divinity School. Together they served six congregations from Gloucester to Honolulu, HI. They were gifted with three children: Pamela Abkarian, David Weisenbach and Kimberly Albushies. Who have given them nine grandchildren: Molly, David, Nathan, Samuel, Benjamin, Abagail, Tyler, Jack and Maddie and three great grand children: Remus, Connor and Daniel.

Her family got the benefit of her love and prayers, but in addition to this primary focus, she enjoyed scrap booking and card making. She made and gave away hundreds of samples of her artistic skills. She also produced stain glass, braided rugs, crocheting, worked in her garden, sang at her church and led Bible Studies for women. She loved loons, Willow Tree figures, pretzels and ice cream, flowers, collecting driftwood, lawn mowing, decorating her home, Masterpiece Theater reading her Bible and the color blue.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 7 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. Gifts in Pat’s memory may be sent to First Parish Congregational Church, Box M, Wakefield, MA 01880. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.