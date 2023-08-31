By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— The Zoning Board of Appeals agrees that plans for the redevelopment of the former Ristorante Molise property at 460-466 and 472 Main Street as a mixed-use project are heading in the right direction.

At its August meeting, the ZBA heard an update from architect Steven DeFuria from Phoenix Architects on the plans for the property directly across from the Americal Civic Center.

Before turning the presentation over to DeFuria, attorney Brian McGrail told the ZBA that he has been working with the town’s Engineering Department regarding how the project would relate to the coming Main Street improvements under the Envision Wakefield project. He also said that the Traffic Advisory Committee has finished its review of the project and a memorandum will be forthcoming.

DeFuria displayed renderings and plans showing the proposed design, starting with the Main Street-facing side of the building. He said that the plan remains basically the same as what had previously been presented, with six retail spaces on the ground floor and 16 residential units on the upper floor and in the rear.

DeFuria focused his presentation on the finer points of the design like window trim and molding intended to present an old-world, traditional feel. He discussed the banding and lighting for the retail signage. A Hardy plank product will be used for most of the exterior of the building. He noted that rooftop condensers and venting would be hidden behind a parapet.

The design for the side and rear-facing portions of the building are more basic and less ornate than the Main Street façade, DeFuria explained. When asked about the difference, he acknowledged that cost was a factor in going with a less intricate design on the portions of the building that do not face the street.

ZBA member Jim McBain said that he had no problem with the plainer design in the rear, which faces an existing parking garage. More attention to the rear of the building would be “wasted,” he said, adding that he agreed with keeping the focus on the front of the building.

Board member Chip Tarbell wasn’t thrilled with the “warehouse look” of the rear of the building. But McBain pointed out that that portion of the building once was a warehouse and the proposed design mimics that historic use.

ZBA member David Hatfield said that he thought the design was “heading in the right direction.”

When Chairman Tom Lucey opened the hearing to public comment, no one offered any testimony.

The hearing was continued to the board’s Sept. 27 meeting.

—

The ZBA agreed that relocating two parking spaces on the plans for a mixed-use project at 62 Foundry St. constituted a minor modification to the Special Permits previously granted for the project. The board approved the change.

—

The board approved a request from T-Mobile to upgrade its wireless antenna facility at 95 Audubon Rd. The improvements involve replacing nine existing antennas and radio heads along with upgrading the coaxial lines with hybrid lines. An equipment cabinet will also be replaced. The board was told that the new installation would not substantially change the size of the facility.

—

The ZBA also granted a request from Dish Wireless to modify an existing wireless antenna at 465 Water St. The work involves installing three antennas with remote radio heads along with a steel platform and cabinets at a height of about 51 feet on an existing 75-foot stub pole.

—

The board approved a request from Lindsey DiTonno for a Special Permit to widen an existing driveway at her Lowell Street home.