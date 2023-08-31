THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ soccer team has been working hard to get ready for the 2023 season. The Warriors have one more scrimmage today against Tewksbury and will kick off their season next Thursday, Sept. 7 against Lexington at home at 4:15 p.m. (WMHS Girls’ Soccer Photo)

WAKEFIELD — After two weeks of preparation, most Wakefield High fall sports teams will officially begin their regular seasons next week.

The Warrior golf team teed things off on Monday by taking a trip to the Cape to play Barnstable at Hyannis Golf Course. Wakefield played well but came up just short, 38.5-33.5. The golfers will return home to Thomson Country Club for their next matchup against Northeast Metro Tech next Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

The volleyball team will start their season with two matches next week. They travel to Arlington Catholic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will host Lexington on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The field hockey team starts it up on Wednesday when they host Lexington at 4:15 p.m. They travel to Arlington next Friday, Sept. 8 at 4:15 p.m.

The girls’ soccer team kicks off 2023 next Thursday, Sept. 7 against Lexington at home, also at 4:15 p.m. They travel to Arlington Catholic on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

The boys’ soccer team also starts next Thursday, as they will visit Lexington at 4:15 p.m. They will host Gloucester on Sept. 9 at a time to be announced.

The football team starts their season on Friday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Greater Lawrence Tech at 6 p.m.