THE ZESTY BOYS took home the 2023 Zachary P. Frank Speed Lacrosse Tournament trophy. Pictured with Zach’s father, Mike Frank, are the Zesty Boys: Brendan Fitzpatrick, Declan Grady, Marcus Guida and Paul Mannke. (Mike Lanzarone Photo, studiolanzy.com)

WAKEFIELD — The Zachary P. Frank Memorial Speed Lacrosse Tournament returned to Landrigan Field on June 24 for the 4th edition of an always-special event honoring one of Wakefield’s best.

Zach Frank, a 2010 Wakefield High and 2014 Plymouth State graduate, left a lasting impact in the Wakefield and PSU communities – most especially with the lacrosse teams.

Starting in 2018, this memorial tournament honors Frank while also raising money for his scholarship, which is presented each year to one member of the Wakefield High girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams.

This year’s tournament featured 21 teams.

The tournament’s speed lacrosse format features 3-on-3 action with sticks only. Once again, this year’s tourney featured participants with experience ranging from current and former D1 players to first-time players.

This year’s championship game in the Open Division featured the Zesty Boys vs. If Ya In, Ya Ain’t Out. The Zesty Boys of Stoneham High, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Declan Grady, Marcus Guida and Paul Mannke, won it all.

The runners-up featured Joe Casale (Malden Catholic/Merrimack ’23), Jake Cates (BU), Luke DiMella (WHS ‘19/UMass ’23), Anthony Forziati (WHS ‘19/BU /23) and Thomas Harrington (WHS ‘19/Quinnipiac ’23).

Zach Frank was a captain on both schools’ lacrosse teams. Described as an undersized but extremely competitive attack, Zach evolved from an off-ball, catch-and-shoot scorer at Wakefield into the team’s top playmaker.

A similar development happened at Plymouth State where he led the Panthers in scoring his freshman year in 2011 with 26 goals. His junior year he led the team in assists and collected 51 of his 140 career points.

His impact on each lacrosse community continues to be tangible.

Donations to the Zachary P. Frank Lacrosse Scholarship Fund can be sent to the Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, PO Box 321. To learn more visit www.tsfofwakefield.org or email: tsfofwakefield@earthlink.net.