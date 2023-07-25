A PAIR OF flowering plants hanging from a pole on Albion Street. (Mark Sardella Photograph)

WAKEFIELD — Last month, 23 single-family homes sold in Wakefield for a median price of $750,000. Both statistics are down from a year ago.

According to a new report from The Warren Group, a leading provider of national real estate and transaction data, the 23 single-families sold in town in June were fewer than the number sold (27) in June 2022. A year ago in June, the median single-family sales price was $770,000.

Through June of this year, 74 single-family homes have sold in Wakefield, compared to the 105 that were sold through the same period in 2022. The 74 houses sold fetched a median price of $742,450, up from the median price of those single-families sold through the same time last year.

Statewide, the Warren Group reports that sales activity for both single-family homes and condominiums declined in June on a year-over-year basis, as median sale prices reached new all-time highs.

Last month, there were 5,004 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 20.5 percent decrease from June 2022 when there were 6,297 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $612,250, a new record for single-family homes.

“Despite interest rates nearly double what they were this time last year, the Massachusetts single-family housing market broke another record in June,” said Cassidy Norton, Associate Publisher and Media Relations Director of The Warren Group. “Last month, the median sale price of $612,250 marked a new all-time high for single-family homes. Just three years ago, single-family home sale monthly median prices were consistently below $500,000 and interest rates were hovering around three percent. Single-family homes in Massachusetts have never been less affordable.”

Year-to-date, there have been 18,706 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 24.3 percent decrease from the first six months of 2022. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 0.9 percent on the same basis to $555,000.

Condominiums

There were 2,372 condominium sales in June 2023, compared to 2,765 in June 2022 – a 14.2 percent decrease. Meanwhile, the median sale price increased 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis to $545,000, up from $535,000 in June 2022, marking a new all-time high for the statewide median condo price.

“Condos followed similar trends to single-family homes last month,” Norton added. “The median sale price of $545,000 also marked a new all-time high. Historically, condos have been a more affordable alternative to single-family homes, but that’s no longer necessarily the case.”

Year-to-date, there have been 9,432 condo sales, a 23.2 percent decrease from the first six months of 2022 with a median sale price of $510,000, a 2.2 percent increase on the same basis.

In Wakefield, 10 condos were sold in June, down from 14 sold in June 2022. The median price of those condos sold here last month was $575,000, much more than the $535,500 median price of the condos sold last June.

Year-to-date, there have been 35 condos sold in Wakefield, compared to the 62 condos sold during the first six months of 2022. The median price of the condos sold so far in 2023 is $525,000, higher than last year.

Greater Boston

There were 3,331 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in June 2023, which marked a 23.3 percent decrease from June 2022 when there were 3,331 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 2.0 percent on a year-over-year basis to $765,000.

In June, there were 1,743 condo sales, down from 2,088 sales in June 2022, marking a 16.5 percent decrease on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the median condo price increased 2.4 percent on the same basis to $635,000, down from $620,000 a year earlier.