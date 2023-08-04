WAKEFIELD — The town carries the designation Purple Heart Community, which means that it will always work to recognize those who were wounded or died in the service of our country.

Next Monday, August 7, is Purple Heart Day 2023 and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

Purple Heart Day is also known as National Purple Heart Day, Purple Heart Recognition Day, and Purple Heart Appreciation Day.

On Sunday at 7 p.m. Vietnam veteran Dan Benjamin and Veterans Services Officer Dave Mangan will be placing the purple lights and items at the Veterans Memorial on the Common.