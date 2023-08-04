LOWELL — The Wakefield Townies have etched their names in the history books, securing a resounding victory in the 16U D1 Championship series and completing a perfect season.

The team, composed of talented Wakefield kids, displayed exceptional chemistry both on and off the field, leading them to an impressive 9-0 record in the regular season and a thrilling playoff run.

In the championship round, the Townies faced their toughest challenge yet against a formidable Lowell team. Wakefield won game one of the best-of-three championship, 9-1 last Friday at Walsh Field.

Despite a brief setback in the first inning of game two on Monday night at Alumni Field in Lowell, the team rallied magnificently, unleashing an offensive explosion in the second inning. Key hits from Dylan McDermott, John Fitzgerald, Marc Gagne, Sean O’Rourke, Charles Gagne and Charlie Lemieux showcased their batting prowess.

Aidan Bligh’s stellar pitching laid the groundwork for victory, allowing only one run and striking out five batters. The Townies’ defense was equally impressive, with Nicolo Labieniec, Charlie Lemieux and Jayvith Chea executing a critical double play to stifle Lowell’s threats.

Catcher Colin Ala’s impeccable timing picked off a Lowell player attempting to steal third base in the third inning, adding to the team’s solid overall defensive performance.

With a comfortable lead, the Townies continued their dominance, adding four more runs in the fourth inning. Cam Jaena, Charles Gagne, Charlie Lemieux and Dylan McDermott contributed significantly to the offensive surge.

In the final innings, Labieniec took the mound and displayed a solid performance, securing four strikeouts and sealing the Townies’ emphatic 11-1 victory.

The Wakefield community celebrated their hometown heroes, witnessing a close-knit team that embodied the true spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork.

The Townies’ exceptional season earned them two well-deserved trophies, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

As the Wakefield Townies bask in their triumph, their perfect season stands as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a shining example of the power of unity and perseverance. Congratulations to the Wakefield Townies for a historic season and a championship win that will be remembered for years to come.