US National Guard veteran

BOILING SPRINGS, SC — Ralph L. Greenberg, age, 94 of Boiling Springs, SC, formerly of Wakefield, entered eternal rest on July 22, 2024.

Born in Boston, Ralph lived in Wakefield for over 60 years before moving to SC in 2023. He had a long career as the owner of Universal Badge Co. Inc. He also served eight years in the National Guard in the M.A.R.S unit as well as a radio operator staff sergeant, later volunteering on the Brotherhood of Temple Beth Shalom in Melrose as President of the Greenwood PTA and President of the Wakefield High School PTSA.

He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Blake) Greenberg; beloved father of Paula “Pia” Greenberg and her husband Tom Niemczura; Nancy Blake; and Karen Greenberg; adored grandfather of Cassandra Santiago; a grandson; a granddaughter in law; and a great grandson; and dear brother of the late Herman Greenberg.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. Interment in Melrose. Condolence calls will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation at celiac.org or to a charity of one’s choice. For directions or online condolences go to goldmanfc.com.