Enjoyed riding his motorcycle and trips to Maine with his son

WAKEFIELD — Patrick G. Lynch, formerly of Wakefield, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, July 18 at age 39. Born in Melrose on September 10, 1984, he was raised and educated in Wakefield and worked in construction for many years.

Pat faced challenges in life and with the support of his family worked hard to overcome his addiction. Through it all, his outlet was riding his motorcycle on the open road. He also enjoyed working out at the gym and keeping up with the local Boston sports teams. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his son Patrick Jr. on trips up to Maine.

Pat will be remembered with love forever and sorely missed by his family. May he now rest in peace surrounded by the love of his family.

Pat was the beloved son of Susan (Loveless) Lynch of Revere and Robert Lynch of Wakefield. Loving father of Patrick G. Lynch Jr. and his mother Alyssa Mendez of Fryeburg, ME. Dear brother of Kimberly Fiste and her husband Stephen of Middleton and uncle of Janessa and Alec Fiste.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather in honor of Pat’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. and for his graveside service at Forest Glade Cemetery, 470 Lowell St., Wakefield on Friday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. If you wish, gifts in Patrick’s memory can be made to the CHA Foundation, 350 Main St., 5th Fl., Malden, MA 02148; Baldpate Treatment Center, 83 Baldpate Rd., Georgetown, MA 01833; or any Recovery Center that supports people fighting addiction. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.