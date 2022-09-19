THE TOWN added a set of service flags (US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Air Force — US Space Force back ordered — the US Coast Guard, and the POW/MIA Flag) for the public to appreciate in the 1st floor conference room of Town Hall on September 16, 2022, POW/MIA Recognition Day. These Colors represent the men and women, and their families, who currently serve in the Armed Forces. These Colors are a thankful tribute to all our veterans and their families for their service and military sacrifice. These flags are available for public events, ceremonies, and may be requested for display by contacting the VSO’s office at 781-246-6377. Many thanks to William Blanchard Awning Company for ordering these flags. In the photo are Paul J. Cancelliere, Chair, Veterans Advisory Board and David Mangan, Veterans Service Officer.
Related Posts
North Ave. 40B plans progressing
September 19, 2022
Get ready to party on the Plaza!
September 19, 2022
Front Page: September 16, 2022
September 16, 2022
Sports Page: September 16, 2022
September 16, 2022