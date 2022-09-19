THE TOWN added a set of service flags (US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Air Force — US Space Force back ordered — the US Coast Guard, and the POW/MIA Flag) for the public to appreciate in the 1st floor conference room of Town Hall on September 16, 2022, POW/MIA Recognition Day. These Colors represent the men and women, and their families, who currently serve in the Armed Forces. These Colors are a thankful tribute to all our veterans and their families for their service and military sacrifice. These flags are available for public events, ceremonies, and may be requested for display by contacting the VSO’s office at 781-246-6377. Many thanks to William Blanchard Awning Company for ordering these flags. In the photo are Paul J. Cancelliere, Chair, Veterans Advisory Board and David Mangan, Veterans Service Officer.