WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Recreation’s SNL flag football is returning this fall.

The league plays every Saturday night at Wakefield High’s Landrigan Field from Sept. 7 through Oct. 19.

There are four different age groups that include both girls and boys that will play every Saturday. Grades K-1 will play from 4-5 p.m. followed by Grades 2-3 from 5-6 p.m., Grades 4-5 from 6-7 p.m. and Grades 6-8 from 7-8 p.m.

The mission of the league, according to Wakefield Recreation is to provide the youth of Wakefield with an opportunity to experience the positive social and athletic benefits of flag football, aiming to have fun playing the game in a safe environment that will help kids learn about physical activity and the skills required to play the game. Developing character and sportsmanship are also top priorities.

For more information and to register, visit: wakefieldma.myrec.com.