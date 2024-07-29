WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Food Pantry (WFP) announces that their new climate-controlled food storage annex is up and running! Food Pantry visits have increased by a staggering 55 percent in the past three years with the WFP now serving over 700 families. As a result of the increase in use, storage limitations have made it challenging to meet the growing needs of the Wakefield Community.

This additional storable capability is made possible by the generous funding support from the Greater Boston Food Bank and The Cummings Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership,” comments Maureen Miller, WFP Executive Director. “We would also like to thank the Town Council for their unanimous vote approving our request for the storage annex.”

The new trailer, a spacious 40′ x 8′ unit located behind the Americal Civic Center, doubles the WFP’s current storage capacity which allows for the team to better stock food for all external programs, including:

• Two mobile pantries for Seniors and Disabled/Differently Abled residents.

• The on-site middle school pantry serving ESL, Metco, and others in need.

• The summer Kids First Program providing kid-friendly meals to families lacking access to school breakfast and lunch programs.

• A veteran’s supplemental program.

• After-school snack bins at the Middle and High Schools.

• The on-site pantry at the local Senior Center.

• Emergency food bins at local churches and the police department.

• Four Little Free Pantries located throughout Wakefield.

In addition, the WFP is working on future programming ideas that the annex storage unit could support, such as:

• Stocking a new pantry accessible to all four elementary schools.

• Adding a mobile pantry at a previously unserved senior housing complex, potentially offering service twice a month for a total of 60 additional residents.

“We’re thrilled about the positive impact this additional storage will have on our programs and our improve our ability to serve Wakefield residents,” says Ms. Miller.