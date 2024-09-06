Enjoyed camping and meeting up with friends

WAKEFIELD — Richard Edward Davey passed away at his home on August 20 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Gladys; daughters Kathy and Janine; grandsons Thomas and Richard; son-in-law Rob; and daughter-in-law Tina.

He was born the youngest of six boys on November 5, 1946 in Somerville. A few years later, his family moved to Wakefield where he would spend the rest of his life. Shortly after graduating from Wakefield High School in 1966, he found a career in designing and building orthotic braces. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart and they were married for almost 56 years.

He was well known for his kindness toward people and animals and for his talent for fixing things. He enjoyed camping with his family for many years in NH. After retirement, he liked to go on a daily walk to the local coffee shop to meet his friends. He also cared for his grandsons from the time they were born and helped raise them into adulthood. Legally blind since birth, he didn’t let his disability deter him. He even taught several people how to drive. He was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield and will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Parkinson’s Disease research or your favorite animal rescue. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.