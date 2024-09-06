MELROSE — With enthusiasm, Melrose Highlands Congregational Church (MHCC) welcomed Reverend Chris Lyman Waldron as its new pastor in late March. “I am excited to return to Melrose. I did my first pastoral internship 17 years ago at First Congregational and was impressed by the tight knit spirit of the city.” Chris immediately embraced life at the Highlands Church starting with Easter, the annual Melrose Beer + Bites fundraiser, the Blessing of the Animals, hiking in the Fells and Sunday School programs. “There’s so much happening in this church and a willingness to try new things and to reach out to people of all ages and from all walks of life. It’s fantastic to step into such a dynamic community!”

After growing up in Vermont and New Hampshire and going to college in Florida, Pastor Chris returned to New England to earn a Master of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. Since then, Chris has had a wide variety of experience in different church settings including intentional interim ministry, church planting, Christian Education, youth ministry and camp ministries. He is particularly invested in faith development and helping individuals and communities find their connection to the Spirit.

Chris feels most connected to the Spirit in the outdoors and spends his free time hiking, dabbling in photography and very non-competitively running. He also enjoys music, playing the guitar and building electric guitars from parts. Chris lives in Arlington with his wife Leah who is also a minister and their two children. He’s excited to jump into a new church year at MHCC.

Many beloved church traditions and activities will return throughout the upcoming year including the Fall Fair; Thanksgiving ingathering service; an all-included, no rehearsal pageant; Christmas Eve candlelight service; birthday cake Sunday; middle school and senior youth group events; and more.

This fall, Pastor Chris will lead a five-week adult study series on “Images of God” featuring different ways of looking at God through art, stories, poems and scripture. Pastor Chris also plans to continue newer traditions of movie nights and “Messy Church” with arts and crafts for younger children.“Churches are one of the rare places in our society where people can come together across generations. The Highlands Church has been a place where kids can feel that they are able to participate and we’re looking to build on that in the coming year.” The first Sunday of every month will feature an all ages intergenerational service with communion and moments for kids to participate in the service.

Regular worship resumes on September 8 at 10 a.m. with a welcome back intergenerational service; Sunday school begins on September 15. The church offers childcare each Sunday for preschool children and younger. All are welcome to visit MHCC on welcome back Sunday or any other day of worship to learn about the church’s community. The “Images of God” series takes place on Sundays after the worship service starting on September 22.

Located at 355 Franklin St. in Melrose, Melrose Highlands Congregational Church is an Open and Affirming congregation which seeks to extend God’s love into the world. It welcomes all persons including those of all races, ethnicities, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, family structures, faith backgrounds, abilities and economic circumstances into the full life and ministry of the church. Visitors will find the church strives “to ‘Love our Neighbor’ by building caring community, connection and acceptance” and “by sharing God’s love, nurturing youth and serving those in need” as the mission statement notes. To learn more about the church, visit its web site at mhcc-ucc.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MelroseHighlands or visit in person on an upcoming Sunday.