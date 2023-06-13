Avid golfer owned Delaney’s Store in Melrose

MELROSE — Robert E. “Bob” Turner, longtime resident of Melrose, and former owner/operator of Delaney’s Store in Melrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at age 86.

Robert was born in Melrose on May 12, 1937, one of seven children of the late William Turner and Margaret (Lynch) Turner. He was raised in Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School, and served his country honorably in the US Army. He married his wife, Dorothy, and they settled in Melrose.

Bob and Dottie owned and operated Delaney’s Store on the corner of Linwood Ave. and Lynde St. in Melrose for many years.

Bob shared an incredible bond with his late wife, Dorothy, who he cherished deeply. They worked together in the store, and were happiest when in each other’s company.

Bob liked the simple life. An avid golfer, he enjoyed many rounds at Mt. Hood Golf Course with friends. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he was content relaxing by the pool at his longtime Melrose home, or enjoying time spent with his beloved dogs, Frosty and Moses. A sports lover, he was also an avid fan of the Boston sports teams.

A true gentleman, Bob had a kind heart, humble attitude, and genuine respect for others. He will be sorely missed, but always remembered for his reliable and consistent presence, and natural kindness for all.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy N. (Karpinski) Turner with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Dear brother of Patricia Ann Horgan and her late husband Gerard of Dedham, Susan DeCaprio and her husband John of Bedford, Marjorie Novak and her husband Arthur of GA, and the late Sheila Toland and her late husband Paul, the late William Turner, and the late Mary Lou Visconti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather in honor of Bob’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by his funeral service celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Interment with military honors by the US Army in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com