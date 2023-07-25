Avid gardener, cycler and kayaker

WAKEFIELD — Robert Nardone, born and raised in Wakefield died on July 22 after a long battle with heart failure and a stroke after which he never gave up his hope of resuming his previous life.

He graduated as part of the Wakefield High Class of 1986 and returned to Wakefield High School as a Math Teacher. He was an all-around good person and an avid gardener, cycler and kayaker. He biked in all 48 continental US states and led kayaking trips to help others enjoy the sport.

He leaves in his wake: 2 brothers and a sister, 4 nephews and a niece, two parents, lots and lots of cousins, fraternity brothers and former students. He will be sorely missed by all that loved him.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m., where friends and well-wishers can pay their final respects to Rob and offer their support to the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Coast Greenway Alliance for whom Robert was an ambassador. Visit https://www.greenway.org/donate. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.