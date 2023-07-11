By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— A big change is on tap for one of the town’s most traveled intersections.

Soon, vehicles approaching the intersection of Salem and Pleasant streets from any direction will have to stop. The Town Council last night approved the Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) recommendation to convert the intersection of Salem and Pleasant streets to a 4-way stop, with a “Stop” sign facing cars entering the intersection from any direction.

Currently, only traffic traveling on Pleasant Street encounters “Stop” signs when approaching the intersection. Salem Street traffic does not have to stop.

Police Lt. Joseph Anderson, who chairs the TAC, cited the crash history at the intersection, noting that there were 11 accidents between 2015 and 2019, including several with significant injuries.

He also cited issues with sight lines for vehicles approaching the intersections, noting that measurements showed that the sight lines at several points fell short of accepted minimum distances.

Anderson did acknowledge that adding a 4-way stop would probably increase traffic backups at times, but said that he would prefer to see a line of cars queuing up than more accidents.

He said that the town will post temporary “Stop Ahead” warning signs on Salem Street to alert approaching motorists to the new “Stop” signs. He said that the change will also be publicized on social media and elsewhere ahead of the change. Officers will also monitor the intersection for a period of time to ensure compliance.

Anderson said that the impetus for the recommended change came from neighbors.

The Town Council vote was unanimous to approve the TAC’s recommendation to make the intersection a 4-way stop.

Anderson also presented another recommendation from the TAC related to school zones. The recommendation will extend the 20 mph school zones to the maximum distance allowed by state law, which will make them significantly longer than they are today.

The streets immediately around all local schools would be impacted, including Main Street and Greenwood Avenue for the Greenwood School (as well as other nearby streets); Main Street and North Avenue (for the Galvin Middle School); Lowell and Vernon Streets (for the Dolbeare School); Albion Street and Broadway (for the Doyle Early Childhood Center); Farm and Nahant streets (for the high school); Parker Road and Western Avenue (for the Walton School); and Gould Street for St. Joseph School.

In addition to lengthening these 20 mph school zones, enhanced signage around school zones will also be implemented, Anderson said.

This recommendation received unanimous support from the Town Council as well.

The other TAC recommendation that Anderson presented last night was to install a handicapped parking space in the area of 43 Crescent Street. This also garnered unanimous Town Council approval.