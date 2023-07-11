THE 56th Lynnfield Athletic Association’s 4th of July 5K road race was another big success. (Heather Dreher Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Athletic Association had its annual 4th of July 5K (3.1 miles) road race last week on a damp, humid day last Tuesday with 302 runners competing. This was the 56th edition of the event that was canceled due to Covid back in 2020 and 2021.

There were 24 runners from Wakefield who participated in the event.

Jared Wells was the first Wakefield resident to cross the finish line as the 34-year old had a time of 23:42 to place 41st overall.

“This was my first time here and my second 5K overall,” said Wells, who moved to Wakefield in May from Newburyport. “It was an awesome event and it didn’t start to rain until after I finished.”

Wells, who works as a tile installer, is new to running as he averages six miles a week of roadwork. He is planning on returning next year.

Lynnfield’s Nathan Lopez, 18, a University of Michigan track and field commit, was first at 16:52 while 21-year old, Patrick Walsh, placed second at 17:58.

Fiona Recene was the first female from Wakefield to finish as the 16-year-old had a time of 24:20 to capture 48th place.

Her 19-year-old sister, Maeve, was 65th at 25:23.

Lindsy Connolly was 72nd with a time of 25:49 while Maureen Recene (49) was 82nd at 26:18.

Three seconds after Recene was Steve Mitrano (41) who was 83rd at 26:21.

Charlie Curran (36) placed 85th at 26:38.

In 91st place was Bill Havice (57) who had a time of (26:45) while Nicole Farina (42) came in 100th place at 27:09.

Andrea Cincotta (35) placed 124th at 28:09 while Sam Abcunas (12) captured 138th at (29:06).

Seven-year old Theodore Abcunas was 149th at 29:42.

Chuck Connell (56) was 164th at 30:36 while Brian Abcunas (41) placed 178th at 31:12.

Sixty-year old, Gail Severt, was 194th at 32:22. while Jake Connolly (36) was 198th at 32:33.Next after Connolly, was seven-year old, Harry Abcunas at 32:47.

Sarah Alger (44) placed 206th at 33:11 while Belinda Cresta-Devine (32) was 226th at 34:51.

Maryanne Martin (59) was 243rd at 36:28 while 27-year old Stephanie Bramante was 249th at 37:02.

Robert Clemente (28) placed 257th at 37:45 while Robert Federico (30) was 262nd at 38:07.

William Krzewick (41) was 266th at 39:04.