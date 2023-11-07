Talented gardener who loved to crochet and read mystery novels

WAKEFIELD — Sandra M. Ball, age 74 of Wakefield, died on Monday, August 28 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after a short illness.

She was the loving wife of the late Harold J. Ball for 50 years. She was born in Winchester on November 13, 1948 and was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Muise) Doucette. Sandra grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She was a talented gardener and loved to crochet items for her loved ones. She moved to Bradenton, FL in 1991 where she worked at a carpet business, a payroll company and as a home companion for many years to a wonderful lady who lived to be 101 years old. Sandra loved reading, especially crime and mystery novels and watching sports, but college football was her favorite. She moved back to MA in 2021 to be closer to her family.

Sandra is survived by her sister Shirley Doucette; her son Derek Ball and his wife Dawn; granddaughter Jillian; and many friends. She is predeceased by her sister Margaret Masone and her children: Anthony Masone and Deborah Frizzi.

Funeral Services were private and in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Please visit, www.mcdonaldfs.com for more information.