WAKEFIELD — Each year the Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board hosts a wreath laying ceremony at the Forest Glade Cemetery. This year’s ceremony is planned for Saturday, December 16 at 12 p.m. at Forest Glade Cemetery. Our goal is 430 wreaths to be placed on veterans graves as a tribute to our veterans and their families in an effort to “Remember, Honor and Teach” others about military service and sacrifice.

This year the veterans seek support from the public to purchase 250 wreaths needed to fulfill the order to host the program. Wreaths purchased through Wreaths Across America cost $17 each. The account for the Forest Glade Cemetery is MAFGCW. The flyer has detailed information for those who seek to purchase a wreath for this program. Wreaths Across America delivers the wreaths to the Forest Glade Cemetery, “Remember, Honor and Teach” is the essence of this tribute to veterans and their families.

Link to donate/sponsor is found at https://donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org/?pageId=16165&relatedIds=0