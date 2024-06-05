Enjoyed collecting cars, storytelling and the pool

WAKEFIELD — Scott R. Toothaker, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at the Lahey Center in Burlington on Monday, June 3. Born on February 14, 1962 in Melrose, he was the cherished son of the late George R. and Pauline Toothaker.

Scott’s journey began in Wakefield where he received his education and worked alongside his brother to establish Independent Concrete Pumping of Wakefield. His passions included collecting cars and trying his luck at the casino slot machines. Scott had a special fondness for cars; known for keeping them immaculately clean, his family humorously remarked that one could eat off the floors of his cars. Strolls around Lake Quannapowitt with his wife and dogs brought him great joy, as did their summers spent by their pool.

With an extraordinary sense of humor and a talent for storytelling, Scott brightened the lives of those around him. He will be remembered for his love of laying in the sun by the pool and his knack for sharing jokes with others. Considered by many as the unofficial mayor of Wakefield, some even suggested he missed his calling as a politician.

He was the beloved husband of Sabrina (Alicata) Toothaker with whom he shared nearly 39 wonderful years of marriage. He was the brother of Ray Toothaker and his wife Nadia of Wakefield; James Toothaker and his wife LuAnn of North Reading; and Lynne Stratton and her husband Kevin of Shaftsbury, VT. He is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, countless friends and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Mia. Scott was also preceded in death by his in-laws Connie and Peter Kallas.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Anne Animal Aide, 4 Paws Ln., Gloucester, MA 01930 or to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. For online guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.