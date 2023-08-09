WAKEFIELD — Stephanie Ann (Ciulla) Barry, a long-time resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on August 1, at the age 68 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. She was born in Medford on March 3, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena (Simonelli) Ciulla.

Stephanie is survived by her son Michael Barry and his wife Diana Vacca of Wakefield and her daughter Shannan Barry and her wife Shannon Whitmore of North Reading. She was the beloved grandmother of Shamus, Destinee, Michael, Jason and Desiray.

Stephanie grew up in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School class of 1973. She moved to Wakefield to raise her two children and enjoyed coaching their sports teams and being involved with their various activities. She spent many of her years as a stay-at-home mother and then working as a secretary. Stephanie loved cheering on the Red Sox whenever they were playing. Some of her most favorite times were watching her grandchildren participate in sports and activities.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Her funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, August 11 at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.