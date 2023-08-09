THE WAKEFIELD Little League 9/10-year-old Camps-Campins Jimmy Fund team won the division championship on Saturday, 11-10 over Reading. Pictured in the first row from left to right is Jacob Myers, John Cogavin, Jameson Lynch, Isaiah Carteiro, Varun Harish, Jack Reynolds and Micha Stahl. In the second row from left is Erik Kruszewski, Leo Cossette, Frankie McPherson, Drew Jennings, Colin Symes and Zach Rocca. In the third row from left are coaches Andrew Jennings, Brian Lynch, Shaun Reynolds and Mark Rocca. Missing from photo: head coach Derek Camps-Campins, coach Mike Pimentel, Cole Camps-Campins and Ben Pimentel.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Little League’s Jimmy Fund teams had another terrific season.

The 9/10-year-old Camps-Campins team won their division championship on Saturday, defeating the Reading Isotopes 11-10 at Benevento Field in North Reading.

The WLL also recognized the 9/10-year-old Team Monaco for being one of the top overall fundraising teams in the entire district.

Together, Wakefield Little League’s Jimmy Fund Teams raised over $10,000 in support of the worthy cause, bringing their 3-year-total to over $30,000.

The Jimmy Fund Little League provides more than 5,000 Little League baseball and softball players throughout New England the chance to continue playing after their regular season ends, while fundraising for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. These players raise vital funds for the Jimmy Fund while learning the importance of philanthropy and volunteerism and they, too, can make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Since 1986, the hard work and winning spirit of the coaches, parents and the players, have raised over $6 million for the Jimmy Fund.