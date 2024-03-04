US Air Force veteran

NORTH ANDOVER — Stephen M. Gibbons, Jr. age 79, of North Andover, formerly of Wakefield, Saugus and Fort Myers, FL died Wednesday, February 28 at Lawrence General Hospital.

Born in Boston on October 7, 1944 he was the son of the late Stephen and Janas (Storey) Gibbons.

Stephen was raised in Wakefield and went on to reside with his own family in both Wakefield and Saugus before retiring to Fort Myers, FL and ultimately returning to North Andover. He was a huge Boston sports fan, though he happily enjoyed watching any sporting event from the Little League World Series each year to college football. Stephen had an impressive memory for sports statistics and current events and enjoyed a good discussion. He was also an avid golfer who spent many hours on the golf course in Ft. Myers when he wasn’t volunteering for Bingo or other events. Stephen was known for always helping others when they needed something fixed, a ride to the airport or just about anything, but mostly for his love of his wife Elaine and his family. Stephen was an Air Force veteran and had worked 25 years as a train attendant for the MBTA until his retirement.

Stephen was the devoted husband of the late Elaine (Ludeman) Gibbons. He was the loving father of Frank Gibbons and his wife Katherine of Wakefield; Kerri Ann Reardon-Coggswell of North Andover; Janas Mercer and her husband Rick of Wakefield; and the late Stephen Gibbons III and Jay Reardon. He was the brother of Margaret Harbour and her husband Pat of SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Laura-Lynne, Jayme, Xavier, Rachel, Meagan, Jessica, Stephanie, Sandra, Lauren, as well as his great grandchildren: Riley and Mack.

His funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or to the hospice agency of your choice. For the online guestbook, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.