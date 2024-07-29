Found joy in teaching, traveling, reading and Boston sports

WAKEFIELD — Susan I. Marshall, age 76, of Wakefield passed away at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Wednesday, July 17. Susan was born April 10, 1948 to the late Alfred and Marjorie (Bunnell) Marshall.

Susan grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1966. She attended Lowell (State) University where she achieved a BA in History. Susan went on to teach in Billerica while continuing her education at Fitchburg State College and Tufts University. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education with a specialization in Elementary Education and a second Master’s from Tufts in reading in the content area.

She found joy in teaching, traveling, reading, watching Boston sports and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and held season tickets to the Red Sox. If Susan was not able to get to Fenway Park or the Boston Garden she would be watching intently on TV.

Growing up, Susan spent summers with her family at their cottage on Lake Ossipee, NH. If she wasn’t water skiing, she could be found driving the boat. During winter months she would trade her water skis for downhill skis at Mt. Whittier.

She was predeceased by her loving nephew Justin L. Marshall and her parents Al and Marge. Susan is survived by her brother Fred Marshall and his wife Mary of Wakefield; her niece Jessica Cummings and her husband Steve; as well as two great nieces Savannah and Chloe; and two great nephews Calum and Cyptin.

Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. All services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin L. Marshall Scholarship Fund c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield Inc., PO Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.