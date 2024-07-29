Enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting

SALEM — Theodore Joseph Bilicki Jr., affectionately known as Ted to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on July 23. Born on October 15, 1941, Ted’s life was one marked by dedication, laughter and an unwavering commitment to his loved ones. He spent his last moments in Salem surrounded by the warmth of his family.

Ted’s journey began in the quaint town of Wakefield where he attended Wakefield High School and graduated in the class of 1959. His industrious spirit led him to establish T.J.B. Appliance Service, a business that he would own and operate with pride and excellence for nearly fifty years. Ted’s work was not just a job; it was a testament to his reliability and the trust the community placed in him.

He shared his life’s adventures with his beloved wife Janet Bilicki, who stood by him through thick and thin for over 46 years. Together they built a family that became Ted’s greatest joy and accomplishment. His love and guidance will be profoundly missed by his children and their significant others: Lisa and Jay Wentzell, Christine McNee and Dave Bouchard, Theodore and Kim Bilicki, Don and Jodi Cummings, Jessica and Bryan Sollazzo and Stacey and Shawn Ingraham. He is also survived by his adored youngest brother Joe Bilicki and sister-in-law Theresa, as well as his late brother Kenneth’s wife Elaine. Ted’s joy was multiplied with the addition of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who will carry his spirit forward. His enduring love will forever be cherished by his extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Theodore Bilicki Sr. and Rose Bilicki and his brothers Paul and Kenneth Bilicki, Ted’s memory will also remain a comforting presence in the hearts of those who have gone before him. He was also predeceased by Margaret Petrucci to whom he was previously married.

Ted’s life was not all work; he had a passion for the great outdoors, reveling in the tranquility of fishing and the thrill of hunting. These moments were some of the happiest times in his life. Yet it was the simple pleasure of being with his family that brought him the most contentment. Ted’s laughter filled their home and his selfless nature ensured that everyone he loved knew they were cherished.

As we say goodbye to Ted, we remember a man who lived fully and loved fiercely. His laughter and warmth were contagious and his willingness to lend a hand was limitless. Ted’s life teaches us the importance of family, the value of hard work and the enduring power of kindness.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visiting hours at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main Street, Rt 114, Middleton on Tuesday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a brief memorial service for close family and friends. For online condolences please visit mackeyfuneralhome.com.