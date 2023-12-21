WAKEFIELD — Preschooler Ada Vedral had quite a delivery to her home on Wednesday. Ada is the winner of Wakefield’s first Name-a-Snowplow contest and members of the Public Works crew swung by with “Queen Elsa” to give her and big brother Greyson an up-close view.

When thinking about what name to submit, Ada said that her favorite Frozen character has the power to move snow, just like the plow. In addition to a mini snowplow, Ada also received a gift certificate to the Wakefield establishment of her choice. She decided she’d like to use it to get ice cream with her family.