By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WATERTOWN — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team didn’t get the win but they left John Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown with the confidence that they can skate with the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division teams in a 4-2 loss to Belmont last night.

That confidence is significant for a team looking to build off last year’s strong season in which the Warriors went 12-7-2 including two thrilling victories in the Div. 2 state tournament before falling to Duxbury in the quarterfinals. That team went 0-3-2 against Liberty opponents, so Wakefield shouldn’t be too down about their 0-3 start which also includes a 5-0 loss to Arlington in the season opener on Dec. 12 and a 6-2 loss to Woburn on Saturday.

Wakefield and Belmont were even at 2-2 through two periods and the vast majority of the 3rd until the home team got the game-winner with 1:26 remaining and later followed with an empty netter after Wakefield came up short on a penalty shot to tie it.

Sophomore goalie David Rocca (19 saves) was only the 2nd best player on the ice because Belmont netminder Ethan Bauer (21 saves) was so impressive, especially his two penalty shot saves that both changed the momentum of the game drastically.

His first came on freshman Joe Covelluzzi in the 2nd period after the winger was tripped up from behind on a breakaway. Covelluzzi’s unsuccessful penalty shot only motivated the freshman more as he bounced back just seconds later to score the first goal of the game on a one-timer after a beautiful feed from senior assistant captain Frank Leone neatly buttoned up a 2-on-1.

As they would do later in a wild, 4-goal 2nd, Belmont bounced back quickly to even it up with 8:17 left in the period.

A hectic pace took over a game so evenly-matched that each ended up with 23 shots on net.

That pace seemed to favor the Warriors who were a touch faster as compared to Belmont’s more physical style. Leone scored Wakefield’s 2nd in front of the net after a scrum with an assist going to junior Andrew Nemec.

The Marauders responded even quicker this time, equalizing in just one minute to send an epic matchup even into the 3rd.

Rocca set the tone early in the final period with another quality save as he continued to battle in keeping rebounds in front and squaring up shots.

Wakefield’s defensemen, including senior captain Brian Purcell, senior assistant captain Liam McNeill, junior Daegan Pothier and freshman Brayden Myette all played well through three periods to limit chances and block shots. Pothier’s block stopped a good bid from the point a few minutes into the frame before a battle for possession in the neutral zone overcame the game.

As the intensity and the physicality ramped up, it appeared as though a tie was imminent until Belmont reached another gear, pressuring and creating multiple chances that Rocca was up to until the home team finally got the winner on a perfect pass in front from behind the cage resulting in a point blank chance and a 3-2 Belmont lead with 1:26 remaining.

The Warriors bounced back, a shot from the blue line beating Bauer but staying out of the net when a Belmont skater brushed it out of the crease with his hand.

That resulted in another penalty shot chance for Wakefield with 1:07 left. Nemec stepped up to the circle and got off a nice bid but Bauer came up huge for the stop, which more or less won it for his team.

As is the case every year when Wakefield must start with tough matchups against Liberty squads, the team will have a chance to turn the page as they get into non-conference and then Freedom Division games. That first chance will come next Thursday, Dec. 28 when they travel to Essex Sports Center in Middleton to meet a tough Masconomet (3-1) at 12 p.m.