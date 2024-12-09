WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team had three representatives on the Middlesex League All-Star team this season: senior captains Grace Brackett and Lily Sallee along with junior Liza Bangston.

Brackett and Bangston were Freedom Division All-Stars while Sallee was named to the All-Conference team.

Sallee was the only one of the seven All-Conference team members to be from the Freedom Division. She took 6th overall at the Middlesex League Championship Meet and went on to earn a medal at the state championship with an 8th place finish in 20:22. At All States, she took 32nd overall. Sallee recently committed to the George Washington University cross country and track and field teams.

Brackett also medaled at the championship meet with a 19th overall. She went on to take 21st overall in 21:21 at the state championship. Brackett recently committed to the UMass Lowell cross country and track and field teams.

Bangston rounded out Wakefield’s top 3 in nearly every race. She just missed out on a medal at the league meet and went on to take 42nd at the state championship in 22:19.

The Warriors only had one loss in league meets this season, coming up just short to Melrose 26-30. Wakefield bounced back at the league championship, taking 4th overall as the top Freedom team ahead of Melrose. They went on to take 7th at the state championship, qualifying for the Div. 2 All State Championship where they finished 18th, one spot ahead of Melrose.