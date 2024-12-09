WAKEFIELD — A 56-year-old Wakefield woman perished in a house fire on Water Street Sunday morning.

Wakefield firefighters responded to a the fire at 318 Water St. at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday after several 911 calls were received reporting an explosion and fire at that location. Firefighters under the command of Captain Brian Purcell arrived 8:47 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the third floor of the six-unit apartment building.

First arriving firefighters, along with several Wakefield Police officers, did a rapid search of the building, removing all six occupants. Firefighters quickly located a 56-year old woman inside the apartment where the fire started. She was removed from the building and treated at the scene before Cataldo Ambulance transported her to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition. Sadly, the woman died as a result of her injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today,” said Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. “This is a very sad day for them and the community.”

An adult male was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as a precaution with less severe injuries.

Firefighters made several openings in the roof at the front left corner of the third floor, where the fire originated. The second alarm, struck on the department’s arrival, brought in engine companies from Stoneham, Melrose and Reading as well as a ladder truck from North Reading. Mutual aid companies assisted on-duty firefighters with pulling ceilings and checking for fire extension. Crews from Saugus, Woburn, and Lynnfield covered Wakefield Fire Headquarters during the fire.

The entire apartment on the left side of the third-floor sustained heavy fire damage. The remaining five units suffered various degrees of smoke and water damage. All utilities to the building have been disconnected and, due to the extent of the damage, all building occupants will be displaced by the fire for an extended time until repairs can be made. Wakefield Emergency Manager Thomas Walsh and the American Red Cross were on scene to assist the occupants with finding temporary shelter. Cataldo Ambulance sent a vehicle to provide temporary shelter to displaced residents during the fire.

Chief Sullivan reported that the fire is still under investigation by local police and fire investigators with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but is considered to be accidental. Investigators reportedly found smoking materials and home oxygen equipment in the area of origin, located on the third floor. Medical oxygen makes it easier for any fire to grow and spread, fire officials said. Smoking on or near home oxygen is especially dangerous.

There were no injuries to responding firefighters during the fire. A deceased pet dog was found by firefighters during the incident.

Chief Sullivan credited the first arriving firefighters and police officers with evacuating the building occupants, stating “their quick actions in evacuating the occupants prevented further injuries.”

He also stated that the location of the apartment building, accessed only via a steep and winding driveway, hampered firefighters attempts to access the building.

“The age and construction of the wood framed building allowed the fire to quickly extend into unprotected void spaces in the ceiling and wall spaces,” Sullivan said.