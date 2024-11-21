THE HIBERNIAN BUILDING on the east corner of Albion and Foster streets (shown in 1931 and today) may look nondescript, but it has a long and storied history.

It was was originally part of the Samuel Wiley homestead, built around 1795 at the south corner of Main and Albion streets. The altered and expanded building later became the Quannapowitt House, an inn and tavern.

In subsequent years the large building was cut into three parts and moved. One part became a home at the north corner of North Avenue and Avon Street. Another section was turned into a house on Bennett Street. Roughly one-third of the building was moved about one block, to the east corner of Albion and Foster streets, where it remains to this day.

At one time, the upper floor was used by the Richardson Light Guard as a drill hall.

In 1923, the building was purchased by Division 26 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who used the second floor as their headquarters. The local Hibernian chapter was organized in 1868 with 33 members who were instrumental in building up St. Joseph Parish in its early days.

On June 21, 1970, a tragic fire killed two occupants in one of the building’s upper floor apartments. Note that the fire escape shown in the 1931 photo remains in the exact same position today.