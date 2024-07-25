AS WORLD WAR II raged abroad, patriotism was the order of the day at home. In the summer of 1943, Greenwood held a parade and flag dedication “in honor of her 433 sons and daughters who are in the service of their country.” According to Daily Item accounts of the day, ceremonies on the grounds of the Greenwood School were preceded by a parade through the streets of Greenwood led by an escort of Wakefield Police under Chief John G. Gates. The VFW, American Legion Post 63, the Boy Scouts and the Girls Scouts all marched in the parade. The Red Men’s Band opened the ceremonies with a musical selection. Speakers included members of the Board of Selectmen and leaders of several patriotic organizations.