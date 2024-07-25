EVANSVILLE, IN — The North Shore Skating Club Crystal Blades Theatre on Ice team, which features Wakefield’s Hailey Gagnon, won the silver medal at the US Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice competition at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana on June 29.

The team is comprised of 20 skaters from different North Shore towns.

The Crystal Blades were second after the choreographic exercise and remained in second after their free skate, finishing with 66.35 points to become the 2024 US Theatre on Ice Intermediate Division Silver Medalists.

The team is coached by Kate McSwain, Gillian Robidas and Faye Greel and is based out of Reading’s Burbank Ice Arena.

The competition featured 80 teams in multiple different divisions.

The Crystal Blades won their silver in the Intermediate Division. Encouraging the audience to listen to their inner voice, their free performance was awarded a score of 40.32, with 4.65 points being awarded for their creation of a universe. The team secured a cumulative score of 66.35.