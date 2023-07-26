Had a green thumb, loved bowling

WAKEFIELD — Thyra C (Lambert) Carnes, Wakefield, age 89, passed peacefully with her daughter Pam by her side on July 23. She is the widow of her beloved husband, Roger W. Carnes of Wilmington. Pam loved her mom and lived with her for the past 3 years, caring for her needs. Thyra recently spent a short time in hospice care at home.

Thyra lived in Wakefield for over 65 years. She loved watching the Red Sox, the Patriots and Dancing with the Stars. Her passion was always for bowling where she had spent many years in leagues at Wakefield Bowladrome and made many longtime friendships. Her green thumb sprouted beautiful gardens around her home. She loved all the time she spent with her granddaughters and great granddaughters being Grammie and Gigi.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela L Armstrong and her partner, Richard O Armstrong of Chelmsford. Her granddaughters Shauna (Riley) McConnel and her husband Lorin McConnel, of Tyngsboro; and Kelly Armstrong and her fiancé Adam Davis, of Leominster. Also survived by her great granddaughters Mya McConnel and Aubrey Lamarche and her step great granddaughters Ellie McConnel and Skylar Davis.

Sister to Claire and (late John) Bennett, of Wells, ME; the late Muriel and Vincent Pellegrini of Brockton; and the late Herbert and Gail Lambert of Hanson. Sister in law to Shirley and (late Nicholas) Delrossi of Billerica; Louise and Paul Washburn of Orleans; and Edie and (late Philip) Harnden of Sebago, ME. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Much thanks to her loving friends which assisted Pamela with her care in her final years and hours: Deborah (Weathers) Desmond; Maureen Coughlin; Donna McHale; Toni Geraci; and Dr. Cara Chevalier along with her staff and All Care Hospice: Lauren and Tania.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, August 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. As per Thyra’s request, private internment, immediate family at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880, www.wakefieldfoodpantry.org. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.