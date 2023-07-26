Air Force Reservist who loved the beach and baseball

WAKEFIELD — In loving memory, we mourn the loss of William Joseph Scanlon, a cherished husband, father and grandfather. William passed away peacefully on July 23 at the age of 83. He was born on February 15, 1940 in Melrose, the middle child of Richard J. Scanlon and Mary G. (Murphy) Scanlon. He was a lifelong resident of Wakefield.

Bill was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1959 and served in the Air Force reserve. He proudly served as a police officer in the Town of Wakefield from 1966-1973 and the City of Malden from 1973-1984. He loved being a police officer and it was an important part of his life. Bill knew just about everyone in Wakefield and was often seen taking his daily walks around the neighborhood or Lake Quannapowitt, waving and stopping to say hello or to chat to all who crossed his path.

Bill loved the beach and shared his childhood memories of family summers at Hampton Beach, as well as family summer vacations to Ogunquit, Siesta Key in Florida and NH. He adored his beloved German Shepard, Greta and she brought much joy to his life. He played baseball in his youth and the love of the game never left him. Bill enjoyed all desserts, especially ice cream. Bill was a devout Catholic and devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Church of Wakefield his entire life.

He is survived by the love of his life Marcia (Rosen) Scanlon, his wife of 56 years. The two were inseparable and each others best friend. Loving father to Carolyn and Peter Schofield of Newton; Christine and Nima Farzan of San Francisco, CA; and Janet Scanlon and Jessica Mansbach of Chicago, IL. He was a beloved “Grampy” to his four grandchildren: Liam, Maggie and Connor Schofield and Ziba Farzan. He is survived by his sister-in-laws Kathleen Scanlon and Louise Scanlon; his sister and brother-in-law Steven and Nancy Rosen; and Meryl Rosen. He was predeceased by his siblings: Richard Scanlon; Robert Scanlon and his brother-in-law Saul Rosen.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, followed by an internment at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Mission of Deeds, 6 Chapin Ave., Reading, MA 01867. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.