WAKEFIELD — The Town of Wakefield and the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce will host Town Day on the Common on October 7. From 1 to 4 p.m., all are invited to listen to live music, enjoy a variety of food and beverages, participate in a cornhole tournament, join live demos, and browse over 70 exhibitor tables. We look forward to seeing you at this family-friendly event.

Commuters should note that Church Street, from Common Street to Main Street, will close at 11 a.m. and reopen at 5 p.m.

Among the highlights are:

• Children’s activities and Touch-a-Truck showcase

• Flu vaccine clinic for individuals five and older, managed by Wakefield’s Health Department. To pre-register contact the Health Department.

• Local food and beverage vendors and a beer garden featuring Idle Hands Craft Ales (pending alcohol license approval)

• Live music performance by the Wakefield School of Rock and DJ entertainment

• Corn hole tournament

• Live classes and demonstrations

• Local nonprofits, exhibitors, and artisans

• Valet bicycle parking

Entertainment schedule

• 1:00 p.m.: Pickleball instruction begins (walk-up registration)

• 1:10 p.m.: Council on Aging’s Poms Dance Troupe performance

• 1:30 p.m.: Fencing class with Michael Tarascio (walk-up registration)

• 1:30 p.m.: Corn hole tournament begins (walk-up registration)

• 1:30 p.m.: Wakefield School of Rock performs (set one)

• 2:00 p.m.: Magic show

• 2:30 p.m.: Children’s Playhouse performance

• 2:30 p.m: Soccer Shots class for kids ages 3 to 5 (register your child)

• 2:40 p.m.: Wakefield School of Rock performs (set two)

• 3:15 p.m.: Yoga class with Move2Joy Yoga (walk-up registration)