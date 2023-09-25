Enjoyed reading and quilting

WAKEFIELD — Janice M. Geier 71, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, died Friday September 22 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center of Burlington.

Born in Malden on October 27, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Berrigan) McGrath.

Janice was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1969 and the University of Massachusetts Amherst class of 1973. She began her career as a School Teacher in Weymouth and Norwood Junior High Schools. She later became a Paralegal for a few law firms in the Wakefield area. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, quilting and especially enjoyed taking care of and playing with her grandchildren, who she loved with all of her heart.

Janice was the beloved wife of Charles “Chuck” Geier. She was the loving mother of Kimberly McDonald and her husband Carl of Burlington and Christine Ackroyd and her husband Daniel of Tewksbury. She was the sister of Francis McGrath of Arizona, Richard McGrath of Wakefield and the late Stephen McGrath. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren: Jillian and Jacob Ackroyd; and Samantha McDonald; many nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, September 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.