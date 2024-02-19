Town Council Notebook

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council has referred two proposed changes to the town’s Zoning Bylaw to the Planning Board for public hearings, including one that would allow marijuana establishments in town. Both proposed zoning amendments came as the result of citizen petitions signed by 10 or more voters.

The first petition seeks to amend the Zoning Bylaw to permit state-licensed marijuana establishments to operate in the Audubon Road area.

The second citizens petition was for the creation of a self-storage overlay district on North Avenue.

Both petitions request that the proposed zoning changes be placed on the warrant for the April 29 Annual Town Meeting and referred to the Planning Board for the required public hearing.

With respect to both of these citizen petitions, it was stressed that the Town Council was not taking a position on the merits of the proposed amendments, but was merely exercising its legal obligation to refer them to the Planning Board for the required public hearings.

The Town Council voted unanimously to refer both proposed zoning changes to the Planning Board.

——

The Town Council approved the issuance $30,500,000 in general obligation bond anticipation notes, reflecting the first round of significant borrowing for the new Wakefield Memorial High School project. Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said that he was pleased with the net interest rate of 3.18 percent.

——

In other business this week, the Town Council:

Set the date for the 2024 Annual Town Meeting for April 29 at 7 p.m. in the Galvin Middle School auditorium.

Set the closing date for the Town Meeting warrant for Friday, March 1 at 12 noon.

Approved the warrant for the Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024.

Approved a change to the DBA (“doing business as”) name of the Dockside restaurant to “The Main Street Grille & Tap House.”

Granted a one-day liquor license for an event at the American Civic Center on March 7, 2024.

Granted a one-day liquor license for an event at the Crystal Community Club on March 8, 2024.

Approved a second-hand dealer license for Rada Boutique at 394 Main St.

Approved a Common Victualler License for “Sebastian’s,” located at 100 Quannapowitt Parkway.

OK’d a Common Victualler License for Wakefield Roast Beef located at 650 Main St.

Voted to accept $100 in donations to the Council on Aging from various donors.