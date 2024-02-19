Advocate for cats, enjoyed car shows and football games

WAKEFIELD — Caroline Moretti, age 77, a longtime Wakefield resident, died peacefully after a sudden decline in health on Monday, February 12 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Caroline was born in Maynard on November 20, 1946. She was the daughter of the late George Jr. and Blanche (Cunningham) Stansfield. She was the sister of the late George Stansfield III.

Caroline was a regional sales director for Regency Hotels for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed the years she worked for them and the travel that came with the position. Caroline was a tremendous advocate for animals, especially cats. Throughout her life, she helped rescue and shelter many cats. As a result, hundreds were adopted to loving homes. She worked closely with Lots of Love Cat Rescue to ensure every animal was cared for. She enjoyed going to car shows and watching football games. Caroline loved getting away to casinos where she could unwind and truly enjoy herself.

She is survived by her beloved longtime companion of 27 years, Ray McKenzie of Wakefield; her nephew George Stansfield IV of Reading, his wife Jeanine and their daughter Shelby; along with many caring friends. She was the mother of Anna Moretti and the late Peter Moretti.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, February 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visiting hours beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.