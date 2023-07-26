(WAKEFIELD, July 26, 2023) Northeast Baseball League playoffs starting tonight when they take on Mercedes Baseball of Lawrence in a semifinal matchup at Walsh Field. The game will start at 5:45 p.m.

The Townies are the top seed in the Northeast League’s 16U Div. 1.

Mercedes made the semifinals by defeating Danvers 6-2 on Monday in a first round matchup.

The winner of Wakefield vs. Mercedes (3-5) will play the winner of Lowell (3-4) vs. Dracut (7-3) in the Championship. The finals will be a best of three series. Game one will take place at the home field of the higher seed on Friday and game two will be on Monday. If necessary, game three would be on Wednesday, Aug. 2. All games are scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The Townies have played Mercedes three times already this season, going 3-0. Wakefield won the first matchup in Lawrence 3-2 on July 6. They won 13-0 on July 17 at Walsh and returned to Lawrence on July 20 where they won 8-1.

Wakefield has 18 players on the roster, including three who played on the Wakefield High varsity team in the spring: Aidan Bligh, Jayvith Chea and Jack Pennacchia.

More players include: Colin Ala, Evan Bernardo, Nik Dhingra, Ethan Faulkner, John Fitzgerald, Charles Gagne, Marc Gagne, Cam Jaena, Nicolo Labieniec, Charlie Lemieux, Dylan McDermott, Jack Millward, Ryan Moreschi, Sean O’Rourke and Sam Seidman.