PLANS FOR the reconstruction of the Veterans Field parking lot were shown at last week’s public hearing.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – Concerns over the proposed new public restrooms at Veterans Field appear to have stalled, as only about a dozen residents attended last Thursday’s public hearing at the Galvin Middle School auditorium.

Anticipating more questions, the Town Council opted for the larger auditorium, rather than holding the hearing at the WCAT studio as part of a regular meeting.

The hearing began with a brief presentation by Town Engineer William Renault outlining the various options under consideration. The new restroom facility will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as part of a larger project to revamp the parking lot between Veterans Field and Hall Park.

Renault discussed three possible locations for the new bathroom facility.

Option #1 would place it on the Hall Park side of the parking lot and would allow for a larger building that might also be able to accommodate storage space for the Farmers Market tables, tents and equipment. But that spot would also involve more utility work, including running water and sewer lines from the opposite side of the parking lot.

Option #2 for the new bathrooms, Renault said, would be flush up against the bleachers on the first base side of Veterans Field. A third option considered was the area behind the softball field backstop.

Renault said that #2 was preferred because it would place the bathrooms closer to utilities and the planned handicapped parking spaces than either of the other locations.

He also displayed a number of design options for the new prefabricated building, which would include two single occupancy, unisex bathrooms. There will be a water bubbler attached to the building and Renault said that his preferred design would include an overhang in the front so that people can get out of the elements if necessary.

A plaza area in front of the restrooms would be created with pavers.

Renault also touched on the planned reconstruction of the Veterans Field parking lot. He showed the layout of the current lot along with the proposed design. The lot presently has three handicapped parking spaces, he said, but four are required, plus a space for a handicapped van. The new design would meet all of those requirements. The new layout allows for six more total parking spaces than the current lot.

The center island would be removed and replaced with a bioretention area to treat storm water runoff from the parking area. The walking path at the end of the parking lot closest to the Lake would also be improved.

When the hearing was opened to public comment, Bob McLaughlin of Water Street said that about 20 years ago he suggested a plan whereby a private vendor would build and maintain a building in the Vets Field/Hall Park area that would include restrooms and a concession stand along with boat and ice skate rentals. The town would approve the design and get a portion of revenue from the snack bar and rentals. He said a committee was put together to look at the idea, but nothing came of it.

“I still think it’s a good idea,” McLaughlin said.

Quinn Sykes of Western Avenue wanted to know how the project would impact the Farmers Market, which is held on Saturdays at Hall Park during the summer and fall.

Renault said that he did not anticipate much of an impact. The Farmers Market is held on Saturday mornings. Most of the work would take place during the week, he said, adding that he had met with representatives of the Farmers Market.

Renault later added that the goal was to get the entire project done in the spring, before the Farmers Market opens. At worst, he hoped that any impact of the market would only be for a few weeks.

Edward Evarts of Church Street asked if the size and storage capacity of the new building could be more flexible to allow for more location options. He also asked if the electric vehicle charging station would remain in the parking lot. Renault said that it would.

Julie Scott of Central Street asked if the new bathroom facility would be heated. Renault and DPW Director Joseph Conway said that it would be a three-season facility and would be closed in the winter months.

Janice Williamson of Green Street said that she hoped the new restroom facility would be well-maintained. She said that she volunteers at the Farmers Market and the smell from the current portable toilets on the site is sometimes an issue.

Conway said that a DPW employee would visit the restrooms at least once a day to check on any maintenance needs.

Robin Greenberg of Auburn Street wondered why the plan was to go with a prefabricated building rather than have the students at Northeast Metro Tech take on the construction project. She also wanted to see solar panels on the roof of the new restroom building. She thought it was “fantastic” that the bathrooms will be gender neutral.

Regarding using vocational school students, Renault said that building would be a prefab block structure that would be covered with siding. He said that using Voke students to help with the finish work on the building would be an option. The question of solar would be up to the Municipal Gas & Light Department, he said.

Residents can continue to provide feedback by reaching out to the Engineering Department. Contact information can be found on the town’s web site at wakefield.ma.us/.