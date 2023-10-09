Enjoyed watching baseball

WAKEFIELD — Robert F. McIsaac, age 91, of Wakefield died Tuesday, October 3 at his residence after a long battle of Dementia.

Born in Boston on October 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Francis C. and Loretta (Nelson) McIsaac. Mr. McIsaac was a native of East Boston before settling in Malden and then later Wakefield. He had worked for and retired from Broadway Motor Service of Revere. After his retirement Mr. McIsaac spent many hours dedicating his life to his grandchildren, whether it was carpooling or just sitting in the stand supporting one of their games of the week. Baseball was his favorite to watch. Pops, Mac, Papa, Bobby or Bob depending on who was talking to him moved in with his son Frank not long after the death of his wife and received impeccable care from his family because of a promise by Frank and his sister Jeanne to their mother as a last dying wish. From there he led the most adventurous life taking daily rides in what was known as the family van.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannette M. (Orifice). They met in 1962 at Revere Beach over what McIsaac considered love at first site, the late Mrs. McIsaac would later confess it was because she thought he owned a boat. Jan as he called her loved and doated on her husband until the day she died. He was the loving father of Robert F. McIsaac, Jr. of Lowell; Francis C. McIsaac of Wakefield; Mariann Moscone of Wakefield (husband Gene); Jeanne Louise McIsaac of Peabody; and Christine Kurdzionak of Malden (husband John). Survived by grandchildren: Russell, Robert, Gene, Elizabeth (husband Alex), John and Allia. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marion Anthony, many nieces, nephews and his grandpuppy Kingsley. He was the brother of the late James, Joseph, William and Richard McIsaac; Claire Dorenkamp, Joan Guisti, Mary Papken, Loretta Rademacher, and Anna Naperkowski.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, October 12 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, October 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.