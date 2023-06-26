THE 2022 SUPER BOWL champion Wakefield Warriors show off their rings during a ceremony on April 7. The 6th-ranked Warriors finished their perfect, 13-0 season on Dec. 3 with a 34-28 win over No. 1 and previously undefeated Milton in the Div. 3 Super Bowl. (Courtesy Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The 2022 Super Bowl Champion Wakefield Warriors received their rings during a ceremony recently, officially bringing to a close their historic perfect season in which they became just the second Wakefield football team (1999) to win a Super Bowl.

The Warriors ended up going 13-0 overall, 9-0 in the regular and 4-0 in the Div. 3 state tournament.

Wakefield’s regular season included their second consecutive win over Melrose on Thanksgiving in a comeback, 15-12 victory. That win came after the No. 6 Warriors beat No. 11 Masco 21-13 at Landrigan Field before stunning the state’s football community with a 24-14 win at No. 3 and previously undefeated Plymouth South 31-24 before another thrilling win over No. 2 North Attleboro in a “neutral” game played at Milford High. Wakefield decided to play their starters on Thanksgiving and during the next weekend on Dec. 3 at Gillette, the Warriors beat No. 1 Milton in a slugfest, 34-28 to bring home the trophy.

Wakefield’s magical run to a perfect season included multiple heroes for head coach and Wakefield High graduate John Rafferty, who was named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year.

The Warriors had six All-Stars, four making the All-Conference team.

Senior captain Javin Willis was named the All-Conference team quarterback and the Freedom Division MVP.

Senior captain Ian Dixon was named the All-Conference team tight end.

Senior captain Nathan Delgado was named an All-Conference team linebacker.

Junior Steven Woish was named an All-Conference team wide receiver.

Senior captain Christian Delgado (DB/WR) was named a league All-Star.

Senior David Amyouny (OL/DL) was named a league All-Star.

Those All-Stars were honored at the team banquet along with multiple award winners.

Amyouny received the Bunty Thakkar Award.

Willis got the Julio O. Encarnacao Award for Offensive MVP.

Dixon got the Julio O. Encarnacao Award for Defensive MVP.

Christian and Nathan Delgado earned the Ron Wood Memorial Award and the Jason M. Farrell Scholar Award.

Senior Bobby DeFeo received the Michael Magliozzi Award.

Senior Kaiden Johnson received the Bob Connors Award.

The senior captains for next season will be Woish, Joseph LaMonica and Mark Letchford.